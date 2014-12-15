Greek central bank chief warns of "irreparable" damage risk from crisis

ATHENS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy faces the risk of “irreparable” damage as the political crisis of recent days takes increasingly serious proportions, the country’s central bank chief said in prepared speech remarks on Monday.

“The crisis in recent days is now taking serious dimensions, that liquidity in the market is decreasing at a fast pace ... and the risk of irreparable damage for the Greek economy is now great,” said Yannis Stournaras, the former finance minister who is now the head of the Greek central bank.

His comments come ahead of of a presidential vote that starts on Wednesday and risks triggering snap elections if the government nominee loses. Polls show the radical leftist Syriza party that wants to tear up Greece’s EU/IMF bailout would win if elections were held now.

Greece’s government has warned of a catastrophe if snap elections are called and Syriza wins, while the opposition party has accused the government of fear-mongering. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)