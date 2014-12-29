ECB awaits views from Greek authorities on bailout review

FRANKFURT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Monday it was seeking views from Greek authorities on how to proceed with the review of the country’s bailout, after lawmakers failed to elect a new president, triggering a snap election.

“It’s now for the Greek electorate to decide about the future composition of the parliament and the government. We will not interfere in or comment on this democratic process,” the ECB said in a statement.

“We will wait for the views and suggestions of the Greek authorities on how to best proceed with the review, and we will discuss this with the European Commission and the IMF,” it added.

The ECB said Greece had made “impressive progress in stabilizing its public finances and reforming its economy over the last years” and that the country was expected to return to growth next year. (Reporting by Eva Taylor)