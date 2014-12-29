EU says Greece must commit to Europe, back reforms

BRUSSELS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Greece must strongly commit to Europe and back growth-friendly reforms if it is to thrive again within the euro area, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday as the country headed for an early general election.

“Through this democratic process, the Greek people will once again decide on their future. A strong commitment to Europe and broad support among the Greek voters and political leaders for the necessary growth-friendly reform process will be essential for Greece to thrive again within the euro area,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras announced plans for an early general election next month after parliament rejected his candidate for president, throwing the country’s international bailout into doubt. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)