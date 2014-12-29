FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany avoids comment on Greek vote result
December 29, 2014 / 11:38 AM / 3 years ago

Germany avoids comment on Greek vote result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The German government said on Monday that it was watching events in Greece closely but declined specific comment on news that the country will hold an early national election next month.

“Of course we are looking very closely what is happening in Greece,” spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz told a regular news conference. “But you have to understand that I cannot comment on Greek domestic events, especially those which are only a half hour old. Fundamentally we are talking about a Greek domestic matter.”

Earlier, Greek lawmakers triggered an early election by failing to a elect a new president in a decisive third round of voting in parliament. Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said he would propose that Greece hold the election on Jan. 25. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
