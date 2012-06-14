FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Tsipras slams bailout, vows to stay in euro
June 14, 2012

Greece's Tsipras slams bailout, vows to stay in euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 14 (Reuters) - The head of Greece’s leftist SYRIZA party promised on Thursday to rip up the conditions attached to the international bailout agreement but keep Greece in the euro zone after an election on Sunday that could decide the fate of the single currency.

“The memorandum of bankruptcy will belong to the past on Monday,” SYRIZA leader Alexis Tspiras, said, according to the text of a speech to be delivered in his last Athens campaign rally before the June 17 election.

He dismissed fears that reneging on the accord with the European Union and International Monetary Fund would drive Greece from the single currency, warning “speculators” not to bet on Greece’s exit.

“We will vote on Sunday with our eyes on Spain,” he said, referring to the 100 billion euro recapitalisation package offered by the EU to prop up the battered Spanish banking system.

“It negotiated and succeeded despite the lenders’ threats and blackmail. It is still in the euro, without an austerity plan.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
