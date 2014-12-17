FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM says hopeful a president will be elected
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Greek PM says hopeful a president will be elected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said he remained hopeful that parliament would elect a head of state, after failing on Wednesday in the first of three attempts to elect his nominee and avert snap elections.

“Today was the first of three votes. We have two more ahead of us,” Samaras told reporters as he left parliament.

“We are hopeful a president will be elected. Conditions are difficult, Greek lawmakers are aware that the country cannot afford adventures.”

The leader of Democratic Left, a small centre-left party whose lawmakers are expected to play a decisive role in the final round on Dec. 29, said Wednesday’s result showed the country was likely to be heading for the polls.

“Based on today’s results, the road opens for elections,” party chief Fotis Kouvelis told reporters.

The head of another small party that is expected to play a crucial role, the right-wing Independent Greeks, said the result showed the “attempt to terrorize lawmakers failed” and also predicted elections. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.