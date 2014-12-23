Greek PM Samaras says hopes to avoid snap elections after vote

ATHENS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said he hoped the improved result for his presidential candidate on Tuesday would avert the risk of snap elections but his main rival said he was confident Greece would be going to the polls early next year.

“I am hopeful that in the third round we will avoid a national danger,” Samaras told reporters immediately after a second-round vote in parliament which gave his candidate Stavros Dimas 168 votes.

The total was eight more than in the first round but still 12 short of the total required for victory in the decisive third vote on Dec. 29.

By contrast Alexis Tspiras, head of the leftwing opposition party Syriza, which wants to renegotiate Greece’s international bailout, said there was no alternative to a general election, which would have to be held if parliament fails to elect a president in the decisive final round next week.

“With the New Year, our country will turn the page with a strong popular mandate for real negotiations. With optimism we will make it,” he said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos; writing by James Mackenzie)