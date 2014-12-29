Greek opposition leader vows to protect Greek bank deposits

ATHENS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Greek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on Monday promised to protect bank deposits in the country if he came to power in next month’s election, in a bid to allay fears that his government would put the wealth of Greeks at risk.

“A Syriza government and its allies will safeguard - without any footnotes or asterisks - the deposits of citizens at Greek banks, in cooperation with the European Central Bank and European partners,” Tsipras said in a speech.

“Let’s put an end to the horror stories.”

Greece’s parliament failed to elect a president in a final round of voting earlier on Monday, triggering the dissolution of parliament and early elections, which will be held on Jan. 25. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)