Buba's Weidmann says can't allow Greece to blackmail Europe

ATHENS, June 15 (Reuters) - The euro zone can’t allow any country to blackmail it with the threat of financial contagion, the chief of Germany’s Bundesbank Jens Weidmann said on Friday, two days before a Greek election that will decide if the debt-laden country will stick to the strict terms of its EU/IMF bailout deal.

“In any case, we must not allow any country to blackmail us with the consequences of contagion,” Weidmann, who is also a member of the governing council of the ECB, was quoted as saying in an interview with Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

He said Greece had to stick to the terms of the 130 billion euro bailout programme agreed in March and he ruled out any extension of the programme’s timetable to allow Greece more time to reach its targets.