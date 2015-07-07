FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western Union restarts money transfer service in Greece
July 7, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

Western Union restarts money transfer service in Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Western Union Co said it restarted its money transfer service in Greece, allowing customers in the country to receive funds from overseas.

The company said although the full amount transferred would be credited to account holders, users would be able to withdraw only 60 euros ($65.58) daily as per the Greek government’s recent capital control measures.

Western Union said on June 29 that it would remain closed for business in Greece for the entire week. ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

