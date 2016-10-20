ECB keeps emergency funding cap for Greek banks unchanged at 51.8 bln euros

ATHENS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank maintained the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank at 51.8 billion euros ($56.8 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

The move reflected stabilising liquidity conditions in Greece’s banking sector, taking into account private sector deposit flows, the Greek central bank said. The ceiling is valid up to November 2.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing directly from the ECB.

Their dependence on the ELA emergency lifeline has declined since late June when the European Central Bank reinstated banks’ access to its cheap funding operations.

Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, dropped to 47.6 billion euros at the end of September from 48.9 billion euros at the end of August. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)