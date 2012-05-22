FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks to get recapitalisation funds Wednesday
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

Greek banks to get recapitalisation funds Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s financial stability fund approved an 18 billion euro ($23 billion) injection of capital into the country’s four biggest banks on Tuesday and will release the funds on Wednesday, a fund official said.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) said in a statement its board had unanimously approved the recapitalisation, which would be signed on Wednesday by the HSFS, the banks and the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF).

An HFSF official said the banks would receive the funds in the form of EFSF notes immediately once the agreement was signed.

