FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Luxembourg Stock Exchange suspends trading of bonds from seven Greek issuers
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

Luxembourg Stock Exchange suspends trading of bonds from seven Greek issuers

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (IFR) - The Luxembourg Stock Exchange has suspended the trading of all bonds from seven Greek issuers, according to a statement on its website.

The issuers in question are the sovereign itself, the country’s four major banks - Alpha Bank, Eurobank, National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank - Hellenic Railways, and National Bank of Greece Funding.

Trading platform Tradeweb has announced that it has blocked a number of Greek government bonds and other Greek securities following a notification from the UK Financial Conduct Authority received on Monday. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.