Luxembourg Stock Exchange suspends more Greek bonds

LONDON, July 1 (IFR) - The Luxembourg Stock Exchange has expanded its list of blocked debt securities from Greek issuers, according to a statement on its website.

The new issuers in question are ABG Finance International, Frigoglass Finance, Intralot Capital Luxembourg, Intralot Finance Luxembourg, Motor Oil Finance, Titan Global Finance, Alpha Credit Group, Alpha Group Jersey, ERB Hellas (Cayman Islands), ERB Hellas Funding, ERB Hellas PLC, Hellenic Petroleum Finance, NBG Finance (Dollar), NBG Finance (Sterling), NBG Finance, OTE, Piraeus Group Finance, and Piraeus Group Capital Limited. [ID: nL8N0ZG1RK]