Greece's samurai bonds not part of haircut plan -Nikkei
February 29, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 6 years

March 1 (Reuters) - Yen-denominated bonds issued by the Greek government to Japanese investors are not part of Greece’s proposed debt reduction deal, the Nikkei reported.

Japanese retail and institutional investors holding roughly 110 billion yen ($1.36 billion) of Greek samurai bonds will continue to receive principal and interest payments in full, the daily said.

But overseas investors with the same bonds may still be subject to a haircut because they would be included in a deal under which Greece would exchange the instruments for new debt, the Nikkei said.

The yen-denominated bonds were issued between 1995 and 1996 in five tranches totaling 108.7 billion yen. All carry terms of 20 years, the newspaper reported. ($1 = 80.9400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

