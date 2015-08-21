FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EIB issues 600 mln-euro green bond
August 21, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

EIB issues 600 mln-euro green bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank issued a new 600 million-euro ($676 million) “green bond” this week, taking its total issuance of such bonds to 10 billion euros.

Proceeds from green bonds are aimed at funding projects to cut greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to climate change or expand the use of renewable energy.

The EIB’s so-called Climate Awareness Bond (CAB) has a final maturity date of Nov. 15, 2023, and carries an annual coupon of 0.5 percent, the EIB said late on Thursday.

“Green Bonds have gained recognition on the international climate agenda,” Eila Kreivi, director and head of capital markets department at the EIB, said in a statement.

“We are pleased to see today’s issue appeal to a number of socially responsible investors who have equally pledged their commitment to this segment and are supporting it with tangible contributions,” Kreivi added.

There is strong demand for the bond from a range of investors, including BMO Global Asset Management and Dutch asset manager Actiam, the EIB said.

However, the issuance of green bonds for financing low-carbon projects has flattened after tripling last year, research showed last month.

Deals for green bonds, including the first by issuers in India, totalled $18.22 billion in the six months through June, data from the non-profit Climate Bonds Initiative showed. ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

