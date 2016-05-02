Case against ex-AIG chief Greenberg to be argued at New York's top court, again

A 2005 lawsuit in which New York accuses former American International Group Inc (AIG) chief executive Maurice “Hank” Greenberg of accounting fraud will be argued at the state’s highest court on Tuesday, marking the second time the Court of Appeals will hear the case.

Greenberg is once again seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, which was brought more than a decade ago by then-New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer. New York Attorney Eric Schneiderman still wants a trial to hold Greenberg and former AIG CFO Howard Smith accountable for the sham transactions.

