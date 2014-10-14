FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Greenbrier gets complaints of alleged misconduct at Mexico plant
October 14, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Greenbrier gets complaints of alleged misconduct at Mexico plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add slug)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. railcar maker Greenbrier Companies Inc said it received complaints through its whistleblower hotline concerning alleged misconduct involving a senior employee at its factory in Sahagun, Mexico.

The company said in a filing that it had retained outside counsel to investigate the matter, and had placed the employee on a paid leave of absence. (1.usa.gov/1CgugqM)

Greenbrier said it believes the alleged misconduct did not involve other operations or executive officers.

The company could not be immediately reached for further comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

