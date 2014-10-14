UPDATE 1-Greenbrier gets complaints of misconduct at Mexico plant

(Adds details, background)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. railcar maker Greenbrier Cos Inc said it received complaints through its whistleblower hotline about misconduct involving a senior employee at its factory in Sahagun, Mexico.

Greenbrier said in a regulatory filing that an outside counsel was investigating the matter and it had placed the employee on a paid leave. (1.usa.gov/1CgugqM)

The company did not provide any details on the nature of the misconduct and was not immediately available for comment.

Greenbrier operates two manufacturing facilities in Sahagun - an owned one and a leased one.

As of Aug. 31, 2013, Greenbrier had 1,393 employees at the two facilities, accounting for about 18 percent of the company’s total workforce.

Greenbrier said it believed the alleged misconduct did not involve other operations or executive officers.

The company also has operations in Germany and Poland.

Greenbrier’s shares closed at $48.52 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. The stock has risen about 48 percent this year. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Maju Samuel)