FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greenbrier quarterly profit falls 22 pct
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Greenbrier quarterly profit falls 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Railcar maker Greenbrier Cos Inc reported a 22 percent fall in quarterly profit as deliveries declined 27 percent.

Net income fell to $13.8 million, or 45 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28 from $17.7 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $423.2 million from $458.2 million.

Greenbrier, which makes hopper and tank cars that carry frack sand and oil, turned down two offers from activist investor Carl Icahn for a merger with American Railcar Industries Inc late last year, but said it remains open to talks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.