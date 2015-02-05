FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK govt to sell at least 40 mln shares in wind farm investor Greencoat
#Energy
February 5, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

UK govt to sell at least 40 mln shares in wind farm investor Greencoat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The UK government intends to place at least 40 million shares in Greencoat UK Wind Plc, a fund that invests in wind farms, via an accelerated bookbuilding to be launched immediately, one of the bookrunners on the deal said.

Barclays Bank Plc said on Thursday the shares being sold by the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills would be priced between 103 pence and 105 pence. Greencoat shares closed at 106.25 pence on Wednesday.

The placing is expected to close no later than noon on Feb. 6, the bank added.

Barclays and RBC Capital Markets are joint bookrunners on the deal, while Winterflood Securities Ltd is also working on the placing. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

