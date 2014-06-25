FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Greencoat UK Wind acquires wind farms from BayWa r.e. and Velocita
June 25, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Greencoat UK Wind acquires wind farms from BayWa r.e. and Velocita

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add Velocita in headline)

June 25 (Reuters) - Acquisition of Kildrummy and Maerdy wind farms

* Entered into an agreement to acquire kildrummy wind farm from baywa r.e. Renewable energy gmbh (“baywa r.e.”) for a total consideration of £43.3 million

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire maerdy wind farm from velocita energy developments ltd (“velocita”) for a total consideration of £52.9 million

* Acquisitions will include prepayment of existing indebtedness and will be funded through reinvestment of ukw’s cash resources and its acquisition debt facility provided by RBC, rbs and santander Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
