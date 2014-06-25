CORRECTED-BRIEF-Greencoat UK Wind acquires wind farms from BayWa r.e. and Velocita

(Corrects to add Velocita in headline)

June 25 (Reuters) - Acquisition of Kildrummy and Maerdy wind farms

* Entered into an agreement to acquire kildrummy wind farm from baywa r.e. Renewable energy gmbh (“baywa r.e.”) for a total consideration of £43.3 million

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire maerdy wind farm from velocita energy developments ltd (“velocita”) for a total consideration of £52.9 million

* Acquisitions will include prepayment of existing indebtedness and will be funded through reinvestment of ukw's cash resources and its acquisition debt facility provided by RBC, rbs and santander