DUBLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Greencore Group PLC : * Reports FY growth in adjusted EPS of 13.6pt to 15.9 p * FY revenue of 1,273.5M pounds, up 6.4 percent (reported); up 7.4 percent lfl * Group FY operating profit up 11.4 percent to 82.9M pounds * Greecore says proposed final dividend of 3.25 pence per share