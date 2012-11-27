Greencore full-year profit rises

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Irish food group Greencore Group Plc reported a 21 percent rise in full-year profit on higher revenue from its core convenience foods business.

Greencore said pretax profit before exceptional items for the year ended Sept. 28 rose to 42.8 million pounds ($68.6 million) from 35.5 million pounds a year earlier.

The company makes prepared meals and supplies sandwiches, soups, pickles and sauces to supermarkets and airlines.

Reported revenue increased about 45 percent to 1.16 billion pounds, boosted by acquisitions.

Greencore last year bought British rival Uniq, which sells desserts, sandwiches and salads to retailers across the UK. The company also acquired MarketFare Foods LLC in April this year and food manufacturer H.C. Schau & Son Inc in June.

Revenue from the convenience foods division, which makes up over 90 percent of Greencore’s overall revenue, rose about 11 percent. Excluding the impact of acquisitions in the year, revenue was up 7.4 percent in the division.

The convenience business provides foods to major retail, manufacturing and foodservice customers in the UK and the United States.

The company said it appointed Non-Executive Director Gary Kennedy as Chairman, who will succeed Ned Sullivan when he retires in January.

The Dublin-headquartered company increased its final dividend payment to 2.5 pence per share, resulting in a total dividend of 4.25 pence per share for the year.

Shares in company, which rose about 51 percent in the last one year, were up about 5 percent at 95 pence at 0822 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.