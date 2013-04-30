FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Green Dot profit beats estimates on higher card revenue
April 30, 2013 / 9:20 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Green Dot profit beats estimates on higher card revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 1st-qtr adjusted EPS 42 cents vs estimates 37 cents

* Net profit $15.6 mln vs $16.4 mln year earlier

* Card revenue rises 5 pct

* Number of active card users drop to 4.49 mln from 4.69 mln

* Shares up 5 pct after the bell

April 30 (Reuters) - Prepaid debit card company Green Dot Corp’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates as card revenue rose, sending its shares up 5 percent after hours.

Transactions on Green Dot cards rose in value but the number of active card users fell 4.3 percent to 4.49 million in the first quarter from a year earlier as the company faced rising competition from cheaper cards provided by large banks such as American Express and JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM.N>.

American Express teamed up with Wal-Mart Stores Inc -- Green Dot’s largest retail distributor -- in October to introduce a prepaid debit card called Bluebird to target lower-income shoppers who may not have bank accounts.

Green Dot’s card revenue rose 5 percent to $64.6 million.

Net income fell 5 percent to $15.6 million, or 35 cents per share, due to higher compensation and benefit expenses.

Total revenue rose 9 percent to $154.1 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 42 cents per share.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $143.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Green Dot’s gross dollar volume -- the volume of debit transactions and cash withdrawals made using its reloadable cards -- rose 5.2 percent to $5.07 billion.

The company reiterated its earnings outlook for the full year.

Green Dot shares, which have risen about 30 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at $15.71 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They were up at $16.56 in extended trading.

