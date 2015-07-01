FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British brewer Greene King's full-year profit beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 1, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

British brewer Greene King's full-year profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - British pubs operator Greene King Plc reported a better-than-expected full-year profit and said its retail business generated revenue of more than 1 billion pounds for the first time.

The group, which operates almost 1909 pubs, including Hungry Horse, as well as breweries, reported a pretax profit of 168.5 million pounds ($264.51 million) for the 52 weeks ended May 3.

That compared to analysts’ estimate of 166.76 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3 percent to 1.31 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.6370 pounds Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.