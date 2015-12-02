FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greene King's profit rises post Spirit Pub deal
December 2, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Greene King's profit rises post Spirit Pub deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc, in its first set of interim results since taking over smaller rival Spirit Pub, posted a rise in profit as more customers flocked to its pubs.

The company, said pretax profit after adjusting for exceptional items grew 46.9 percent to 121.3 million pounds ($183 million) in the 24 weeks to Oct. 18.

Greene King said it expected to outperform its initial cost synergy guidance, and raised its target to 35 million pounds from 30 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6637 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

