FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greene King weighs improved 700 mln stg bid for Spirit-Sunday Times
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 19, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Greene King weighs improved 700 mln stg bid for Spirit-Sunday Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ale-maker Greene King is working on plans to make an improved offer of 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion) for rival Spirit Pub Co ahead of a Tuesday deadline, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Pub chain Spirit last month rejected a 661 million pound takeover approach from Greene King, which runs breweries as well as pubs.

Greene King, based in Suffolk in the east of England, is hoping to secure an agreed bid of 110 pence a share early this week, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

The company, whose 1,900-strong estate includes Hungry Horse, Old English Inns and Loch Fyne Restaurants, has until 1600 GMT on Oct. 21 to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Spirit or walk away under British takeover rules.

Under Chief Executive Rooney Anand, Greene King is shifting its focus to its own-managed retail business, comprising restaurants, hotels and pubs, as it competes for a bigger slice of the dining market. To further that aim it is reducing its tenanted and leased estate.

Spirit, which was spun off from Punch Taverns in 2011 and runs chains such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill, is split into 450 leased pubs and more than 750 managed pubs, with the latter accounting for nearly 90 percent of the group’s revenue. (1 US dollar = 0.6214 British pound) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; additional reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.