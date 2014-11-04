FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Greene King says reached agreement to acquire Spirit Pub
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
November 4, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Greene King says reached agreement to acquire Spirit Pub

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc

* Recommended offer for Spirit Pub Company Plc

* Pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended offer pursuant to which Greene King, or a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greene King, will acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of spirit

* Board of Greene King believes that combined group can be expected to achieve cost synergies of at least £30 million per annum

* It is proposed that offer will be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under part 26 of companies act

* Spirit shareholders will receive: for each Spirit share 0.1322 new Greene King shares and 8 pence in cash (payable by Spirit as dividends) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.