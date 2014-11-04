BRIEF-Greene King says reached agreement to acquire Spirit Pub

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc

* Recommended offer for Spirit Pub Company Plc

* Pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended offer pursuant to which Greene King, or a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greene King, will acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of spirit

* Board of Greene King believes that combined group can be expected to achieve cost synergies of at least £30 million per annum

* It is proposed that offer will be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under part 26 of companies act

* Spirit shareholders will receive: for each Spirit share 0.1322 new Greene King shares and 8 pence in cash (payable by Spirit as dividends)