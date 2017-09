BRIEF-Greene King says FY underlying retail sales rise

July 3 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc

* Final dividend up 6.9 percent to 20.8 penceper share

* Total dividend up 6.8 percent to 28.4 penceper share

* Fy pretax profit 105.2 million stg

* Fy revenue rose 8.9 percent to 1.3 billion stg

* Fy retail like-for-like sales up 4.1%; food like-for-like sales up 5.0%.

* Average ebitda per pub up 5.2% in pub partners; core like-for-like net income up 2.2%.

* Continued progress across all businesses in first eight weeks of new financial year.