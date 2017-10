LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Greene King PLC : * For the 36 weeks to 06 January 2013 retail like-for-like sales up 3.7% and

food lfl sales up 4.1% * Average EBITDA per pub in pub partners up 4.2% * Achieved record christmas day sales of £2.7M, up 6.8% * Overall, our profit, cashflow and balance sheet remain in line with our

expectations * Do not expect conditions for the UK consumer to improve in 2013.