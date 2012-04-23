UPDATE 1-Greene King expects Queen's jubilee, Olympics to boost business

* Says key business did well in last quarter

* Says retail like-for-like sales up 4.6 pct for FY

* Says food like-for-like sales in retail up 6.3 pct

April 23 (Reuters) - British pubs and brewery group Greene King said its key retail business was helped by strong sales on Valentine’s Day, Mother’s day and St Patrick’s Day, and it would benefit from the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, Euro 2012 and the Olympics.

”On Mother’s Day, we sold 220,000 meals, up 16 percent on the previous year, with wine sales up 18 percent, the company said in a statement.

The 213-year-old Suffolk-based firm, which operates 2400 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland, said like-for-like sales in 50 weeks to April 15 grew 4.6 percent with a 4.5 percent growth in the last 13 weeks.

Food like-for-like sales grew 6.3 percent in 50 weeks to April 15 and 6.76 percent in the last 13 weeks.

Greene King said its performance in the eating out business was helped by the launch of its new spring menus across a number of its retail brands and formats ahead of Easter.

The company said its retail expansion strategy was on track with 37 new sites acquired and developed this year.

Greene King’s retail brand Hungry Horse had grown to 180 sites across the UK, the company said.

Pub Partners’ -- the company’s tenanted, franchised and leased business -- average EBITDA per pub grew 3.8 percent in 48 weeks, Greene King said.

The company said it continues to make strategic progress in Pub Partners with 97 non-core pubs disposals this year.