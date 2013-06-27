BRIEF-Greene King profit rises, says strong start to new year

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Greene King PLC : * Profit before tax and exceptional items was £162.0M, up 6.6% * Auto alert - Greene King Plc FY Statutory pretax profit fell 8.2 percent to 114.8 million STG * Auto alert - Greene King Plc FY revenue rose 4.8 percent to 1.19

billion STG * Auto alert - Greene King Plc final dividend up 7.5 percent to 19.45

pence per share * Auto alert - Greene King Plc total dividend up 7.3 percent to 26.6

pence per share * Strong start to the year, but the overall outlook remains subdued * Retail like-for-like sales up 2.3% * Current trading strong; retail like-for-like sales up 3.3%