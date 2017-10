LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Greene King PLC : * Auto alert - Greene King Plc H1 pretax profit rose 48.7 percent to

84.3 million STG * Auto alert - Greene King Plc H1 revenue rose 7.3 percent to 566.2

million STG * Auto alert - Greene King Plc interim dividend up 6.7 percent to 7.15

pence per share * H1 profit before tax* £82.7M up +7.1% * Current trading resilient; retail like-for-like sales up 2.2% in the last six

weeks * Retail like-for-like sales up 4.3%; total retail sales up 10.9%