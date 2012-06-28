FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Greene King profit climbs on higher food sales
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Greene King profit climbs on higher food sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - British pubs and brewery group Greene King Plc’s full-year profit grew 7 percent on increased food sales, beating bad weather spells and rising input costs.

Profit before tax rose to 125.1 million pounds for the year ended April 29 from 116.8 million pounds a year earlier.

“We are in the middle of an exciting summer for Britain ... with the Olympics still to come,” Greene King Chief Executive Rooney Anand said.

“However ... our customers’ spending will continue to be squeezed and concerns remain about job security.”

For the full-year, retail like-for-like sales increased 4 percent, while food sales recorded a 17 percent growth.

Separately, rival Punch Taverns Plc said its third-quarter trading was hit by bad weather and the timing of bank holidays, but it was on target to meet full-year profit expectations.

