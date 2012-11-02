FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fuel distribution company Greenergy to expand into Canada
November 2, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Fuel distribution company Greenergy to expand into Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - UK-based fuel distribution company Greenergy will expand into Canada in the second quarter of next year, it said on Friday.

The company will open its first supply hub at the Vopak terminal at Hamilton, from where it will supply gasoline, diesel and ethanol.

The company said it intends to expand to other supply locations in Canada in due course.

Outside its UK base, from which it supplies more than a quarter of the UK road fuel market, Greenergy also has operations in the United States and Brazil. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by David Goodman)

