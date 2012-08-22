Sino-Forest unit Greenheart says HK regulator ends investigation

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Timber products processor and distributor Greenheart Group Ltd, a unit of insolvent Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp, said on Wednesday that Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) had ended an investigation into the company.

The SFC had directed the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong to suspend dealings in the company’s shares in August 2011 in relation to a concession that gave Greenhart’s unit, Dynasty Forest Industry N.V., the right to harvest and extract logs from designated areas in Suriname in South America.

Greenheart later said it had renewed the concession rights held by the unit and its shares resumed trading in September 2011, although the SFC investigation into the company continued.

Greenheart’s embattled parent, Sino-Forest, earlier this month filed a reorganisation plan in an Ontario court that would allow its creditors to buy its forestry assets.

The move came just months after it filed for bankruptcy protection after a short-seller accused it of exaggerating the size of its forestry assets, sending its shares plummeting and prompting investigations by various authorities.