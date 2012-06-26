FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2012 / 12:16 PM / in 5 years

Greenhill hires Wachtell, Lipton lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Greenhill & Co said it named Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz’s partner Gavin Solotar managing director and general counsel as the independent investment bank continues to hire top talent.

Solotar joined the law firm 20 years ago, where he has focused on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and securities law.

“Gavin will play a broad role ... providing legal counsel to our management and board of directors and as a managing director who will be actively involved alongside other partners in developing client relationships and advising on transactions,” said Chief Executive Scott Bok.

On Monday, the company had hired Eric Mendelsohn as a managing director focused on restructuring advisory. Mendelsohn joined the company from rival Lazard Ltd.

