Parsons leaves Deutsche for Greenhill -sources
May 25, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Parsons leaves Deutsche for Greenhill -sources

Victoria Howley

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Anthony Parsons, vice-chairman of British mergers and acquisitions at Deutsche Bank, has left to join boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co , two people familiar with the matter said.

Parsons, one of the lead advisers to security firm G4S Plc on its failed $8.2 billion bid last year for Danish cleaning company ISS, joins a string of senior bankers leaving major banks for boutiques, a trend driven by generational change and smaller bonuses in the years since the financial crisis.

Veteran Goldman Sachs dealmaker Yoel Zaoui retired in April, and peers have speculated that he could set up his own firm.

Deutsche Bank reshuffled its UK advisory business last summer before the G4S deal was scuppered by opposition from shareholders.

Parsons took up the vice-chairman role, which meant he was focused on client relationships, ceding management to Richard Sheppard as head of UK mergers and acquisitions.

According to Thomson Reuters data, Deutsche Bank has been the sixth most active adviser in UK M&A since 2005, with a 20 percent share of the market.

Greenhill was the 22nd most active UK M&A adviser during that period, though boutiques generally do far fewer deals than large global firms.

Parsons and Greenhill were not immediately available for comment.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

