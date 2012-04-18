FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greenhill 1st-qtr profit beats estimates
April 18, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

Greenhill 1st-qtr profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Greenhill & Co Inc posted a stellar quarter that blew past analysts’ estimates, driven by higher merger advisory fees.

For the January-March quarter, it earned $16.1 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.6 million, or 5 cents per share, last year.

Total revenue at the boutique investment firm -- founded by Robert Greenhill, former president of Morgan Stanley and former chairman of Smith Barney -- rose nearly 70 percent to $82.7 million.

Financial advisory fees, which include merger advisory fees, rose more than 50 percent to $73.5 million.

