UPDATE 2-Robust advisory business drives Greenhill profit

April 18 (Reuters) - Greenhill & Co Inc posted strong first-quarter results that topped analysts’ estimates, driven by a 51 percent jump in advisory revenue, and the boutique financial advisory firm said it expects M&A activity to pick up in the second half of the year.

Greenhill’s robust advisory revenue contrasts with those at JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc, both of which saw revenue from the segment decline during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, however, managed to increase its revenue from the segment.

The deal-making focus of independent investment firms such as Greenhill, Evercore Partners and Lazard Ltd is increasingly attracting clients away from bigger banks.

“While the breadth and scale of our current assignment list supports a positive outlook, the low level of M&A announcements in recent months suggests that our revenue opportunity for the year is weighted toward the second half,” Greenhill Chief Executive Scott Bok said.

For the January-March quarter, Greenhill earned $16.1 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year ago.

Total revenue at the firm -- founded by Robert Greenhill, former president of Morgan Stanley and former chairman of Smith Barney -- rose nearly 70 percent to $82.7 million. Financial advisory fees, which include merger advisory fees, rose more than 50 percent to $73.5 million.

Analysts had expected Greenhill to earn 38 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $69 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

During the quarter, Greenhill advised Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc when it was being acquired by Bausch & Lomb for $500 million.

Greenhill shares, which have lost 15 percent of their value in the last one month, closed at $38.32 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anil D‘Silva; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)