Greenhill hires Vikram Gandhi for India push
March 6, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 6 years ago

Greenhill hires Vikram Gandhi for India push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co said Vikram Gandhi would join the firm as a senior advisor, helping Greenhill grow its client list in India and throughout Asia.

Gandhi was most recently the global head of the Financial Institutions Group at Credit Suisse and also headed Morgan Stanley’s India operations, the company said.

“With the addition of someone of Vikram’s caliber, we gain access to important potential clients in India,” Greenhill Chief Executive Scott Bok said in a statement.

The firm -- founded by Robert Greenhill, former president of Morgan Stanley and former chairman of Smith Barney -- has been on the look out to strengthen its operations in Asia, particularly India.

Rival Evercore has an agreement with the investment banking arm of India’s Kotak Mahindra Bank for cross-border advisory services.

Gandhi also serves as senior advisor to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board focused on investment opportunities in India, Greenhill said.

