FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lazard's Eric Mendelsohn to join Greenhill
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 25, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lazard's Eric Mendelsohn to join Greenhill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Independent investment bank Greenhill & Co said it hired rival Lazard Ltd’s Eric Mendelsohn as a managing director focused on restructuring advisory.

Greenhill has been bolstering its restructuring business as the growing turmoil in Europe has led to increased restructuring activity worldwide.

“Restructuring advisory is a core component of our franchise, and the recruitment of Eric is an important step in our plan to continue to build that business globally,” Greenhill Chief Executive Scott Bok said in a statement.

Mendelsohn, who previously served as a managing director and a founding member of Lazard’s Restructuring Group, has over 17 years experience in corporate finance, Greenhill said.

Greenhill’s shares closed at $34.82 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.