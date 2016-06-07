FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
GIC, ADIA invest $230 mln in Indian renewable energy firm Greenko
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

GIC, ADIA invest $230 mln in Indian renewable energy firm Greenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Greenko Energy Holdings, one of India's leading renewable energy companies, said Tuesday it is raising $230 million in equity from an affiliate of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and an entity owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

GIC invested its share of $80 million in March and the ADIA entity will invest the remaining $150 million, the company said in a statement.

With this transaction, GIC continues to be the majority shareholder of Greenko. GIC did not disclose its stake size.

The funds will contribute to the continued growth of Greenko's business through the development of new renewable energy projects, including low-risk expansions of existing wind farms, it said.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.