China's Greenland raises debt online with Alibaba affiliate
April 13, 2015 / 11:35 AM / 2 years ago

China's Greenland raises debt online with Alibaba affiliate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - China’s state-backed property developer Greenland Group has launched its first online debt offering in partnership with Alibaba’s finance affiliate and Ping An Group’s trading platform, as it seeks to expand its finance division.

The country’s second-largest developer said on Monday it had raised 200 million yuan ($32 million) through a principal-protected note, a wealth management product dubbed “Di Chan Bao” with an annual yield of 6.4 percent.

The product, with a minimum subscription amount of 20,000 yuan, sold out within 30 minutes, it said.

The money will fund a redevelopment project, but Greenland said further such issues might not be limited to its own projects as it seeks grow its finance division and diversify its business.

Greenland has teamed up with Ant Financial, the finance and payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and Lufax, an online financial asset trading platform linked to China Ping An Insurance (Group) Co .

“We have a professional financial management team and experience working with financial institutions. Together with Alibaba’s help, we’re confident in building a successful online real estate finance platform,” Greenland Financial Holdings chairman Geng Jing said in a statement.

$1 = 6.2152 yuan Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by John Ruwitch and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
