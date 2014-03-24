Greenland Group says to build $1.1 bln complex in western China

HONG KONG, March 24 (Reuters) - China’s state-backed property developer Greenland Group said on Monday it plans to build the tallest building in China’s western Qinghai province as part of a 7 billion yuan ($1.12 billion) project.

The company said the project will also include a five-star hotel, convention hall and environmentally friendly residential housing.

Greenland Group, the parent company of Greenland Hong Kong , said last week it was seeking to list in Shanghai via an asset swap with an affiliate as it steps up investment in Asia and Europe. ($1 = 6.2250 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)