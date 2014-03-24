FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greenland Group says to build $1.1 bln complex in western China
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 24, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

Greenland Group says to build $1.1 bln complex in western China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 24 (Reuters) - China’s state-backed property developer Greenland Group said on Monday it plans to build the tallest building in China’s western Qinghai province as part of a 7 billion yuan ($1.12 billion) project.

The company said the project will also include a five-star hotel, convention hall and environmentally friendly residential housing.

Greenland Group, the parent company of Greenland Hong Kong , said last week it was seeking to list in Shanghai via an asset swap with an affiliate as it steps up investment in Asia and Europe. ($1 = 6.2250 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.