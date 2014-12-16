FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-China's Greenland Group says 2014 overseas sales to reach $3.9 bln, up 30 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-China's Greenland Group says 2014 overseas sales to reach $3.9 bln, up 30 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Clarifies entity in the headline as Greenland Group)

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chinese state-backed property developer Greenland Group said on Tuesday its overseas sales are likely to reach $3.9 billion this year, up 30 percent from a year earlier and exceeding its target, as the company diversifies overseas.

China’s second-largest residential developer said in a statement its investment in the U.S. reached $6 billion with its involvement in a $5 billion project in New York in which it holds a 70 percent stake - the biggest investment in the U.S. by a Chinese developer, according to Greenland.

In July, Shanghai-based Greenland said it aimed for overseas sales of 20 billion yuan ($3.23 billion) in 2014, doubling to 40 billion yuan in 2015.

Greenland is co-investing in the Atlantic Yards, a 22-acre residential and commercial real estate project in New York’s Brooklyn area, with U.S. partner Forest City Ratner Companies. The project is among the largest mix-used development in the city in 30 years.

Greenland also said it expects a project in Los Angeles to record 4 billion yuan sales this year and that it would look for opportunities in Chicago and San Francisco. (Reporting by Clare Jim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.