FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Greenland HK raises $300 mln for real estate fund with Kuwait
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 20, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 9 months ago

Greenland HK raises $300 mln for real estate fund with Kuwait

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd said its $8 billion real estate fund co-established with Kuwait Strategic Investor has raised $300 million in the first phase, but it has shelved plans to buy a stake in a luxury New York City development from its Kuwait partner.

The Shanghai-based developer, a unit of state-backed developer Greenland Holdings Corp, first announced the deal in April to set up a Silk Road Integrated Real Estate Fund for a term of eight years to "invest in top-tier world class real estate" and properties in major cities.

It would also purchase around a 41 percent interest in New York's Park Lane real estate project from Kuwait Strategic Investor, paying for it with the company's convertible preferred shares.

"After due diligence, we realised the asset was not mature and suggested to shelve the purchase," Greenland Hong Kong Chairman Chen Jun told a news briefing.

The company, diversifying into internet finance to counter thinning margins faced by the real estate industry, will see its financial services unit posting a profit this year - the first for the financial full-year after it was set up, and the profit will double next year, Chen said.

Jack Yang, president of Greenland Financial Services, added Greenland HK plans to spin off the unit after three years.

The unit now manages more than 5 billion yuan ($728.1 million) in assets and sells mostly bond-type real estate wealth management products.

$1 = 6.8676 Chinese yuan Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.