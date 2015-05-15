FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Developer Greenland Hong Kong plans up to $220 mln share sale -term sheet
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Developer Greenland Hong Kong plans up to $220 mln share sale -term sheet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Greenland Hong Kong share performance, company comment)

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd, the subsidiary of China’s state-backed Greenland Group, plans to raise up to $220 million to fund its new Internet finance business, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Friday.

The company, the subsidiary of China’s second-largest developer, plans to sell 200 million new shares in the base offer in an indicative range of HK$7.30 to HK$7.50 each, the terms showed. The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 7.9 percent to Friday’s close of HK$7.93.

The deal could be enlarged by another 28 million shares if there is additional demand from investors, according to the term sheet.

A Greenland Hong Kong spokeswoman declined to comment on the share sale.

Shares of the company have jumped 157 percent so far in 2015, outpacing a 15.6 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng index.

The company is following State-backed developer China Resources Land and Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd, which unveiled $1.4 billion in share sales earlier this week to fund expansion. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Additional reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.