Chinese developer Greenland gets credit line for $11.7 bln in projects
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Chinese developer Greenland gets credit line for $11.7 bln in projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - Chinese state-backed property developer Greenland Holdings said on Wednesday it received a credit line from China Development Bank to invest in a basket of projects totalling 78 billion yuan ($11.73 billion).

The projects include railways, real estate, city redevelopment and industrial parks in China, as well as properties atop a Brooklyn subway in New York City, the company said in a statement.

The developer, which has been actively refinancing including issuing 30.2 billion yuan new shares in December and 20 billion yuan onshore corporate bond so far this year, said support from China Development Bank will strengthen its expansion in different sectors. ($1 = 6.6489 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
